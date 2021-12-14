Last Updated:

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Tie The Knot; See First Glimpse From Their Fairytale Wedding

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are officially husband and wife as the couple tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai. Take a look at their wedding nuptials here.

Ankita Lokhande

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita/@amrutakhanvilkar


Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have officially tied the knot and the pictures and videos from their wedding nuptials are going viral on the web. Ankita looked regal as she donned a gold-coloured lehenga for her big day and Vicky wore an ivory coloured sherwani. The couple has been sharing a glimpse of their magical pre-wedding festivities on social media with their fans and followers. Take a look at Ankita and Vicky'd wedding nuptials here.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding 

Ankita Lokhande's close friend Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram stories and gave an inside view of Ankita and Vicky's wedding nuptials. She shared a glimpse of the bride as she entered the mandap and also shared a video of Vicky and Ankita completing the ritual of Saat Phere. Take a look

 

The couple completed their varmala tradition in an exquisite mandap that was set up for their wedding nuptials. Earlier,  Vicky Jain bought his Baarat to the wedding with his family as he ditched the traditional horse for a vintage car as his ride. Ankita Lokhande wore a regal golden lehenga that was embellished with gems all over and wore matching jewellery, the bride opted for a smoky eye look with nude lips. Vicky wore ivory coloured sherwani with gold motifs and paired with a matching headscarf.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita/@amrutakhanvilkar

