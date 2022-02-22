Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain To Star In New Reality TV Show 'Smart Jodi'

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain will soon be making their small screen debut as a couple in an upcoming reality show. The newlyweds are all set to feature in the couple's reality show Smart Jodi that will on air this week. Ankita took to her Instagram and shared a promo of the upcoming show that featured some moments with her beau Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande shares promo of Smart Jodi with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all to ake their first on-screen appearance as husband and wife in the new reality show Smart Jodi. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a promo of the show and celebrated her husband Vicky's on-screen debut. Sharing the promo, Ankita wrote, "Never knew that you can act too. Welcome to the world of light, camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut."

The upcoming Smart Jodi will bring together real-life celebrity couples and will test their compatibility, connection through a fun concept. The show will also star celebrity couples like Bhagyashree Patwardhan and her husband Himalaya Dasani, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors and real-life couples Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani and many more. On the other hand, actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy and Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are also rumoured to be doing the show. The show will be hosted by actor and anchor Maniesh Paul and will air on Star Plus starting from February 26.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande tied the knot in a magical wedding on December 14. Ankita Lokhande wore a regal golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra that was embellished with gems all over and wore matching jewellery, the bride opted for a smoky eye look with nude lips. Vicky wore ivory coloured sherwani with gold motifs and paired with a matching headscarf. Ankita first made her relationship with Vicky public in 2019.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita