Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down On Seeing Act Dedicated To Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently got emotional on the sets of DID Super Moms after a contestant dedicated an act to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande joined the show along with Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni who also played a pivotal role in the popular TV sitcom, while Rajput also essayed a lead role as Manav.

The clip begins with contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer dancing to Lakshya’s song “Kitni Baatein”. The video then cuts to a screen showing multiple pics of Sushant, soon after which the Manikarnika fame actor and Usha break down into tears. Ankita, who played the lead - Archana - opposite Sushant as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, could be heard saying in the video, "Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is)." Usha Nadkarni was also seen wiping her tears. Watch the video here:

The caption under the post read, "The caption of the video read, “Iss weekend #PavitraRishta special mein, #SuperMomSadhanaMishra ki bemisaal performance aur #AnkitaLokhandeJain ki baatein kar dengi hum sabki aankhein nam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par."

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Lokhande dated the late actor for over six years from 2010 to 2016 and was even supposed to tie the knot with him. However, they broke up after a few years and Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vikas Jain last year.

Image: Instagram/@zeetv