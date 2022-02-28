Actor Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle to celebrate performing with her husband Vicky Jain for the first time on television. The duo, who officially tied the knot on December 14 last year after dating for a couple of years, participated in Star Plus' new reality show called Smart Jodi. The concept of the show revolves around 10 celebrity couples gracing the stage to engage in fun activities to reach the finale and win the ultimate title.

Celebrities like Arjun Bijlani with his wife Neha Swami, seasoned actor Bhagyashree with her husband Himalaya Dasani have also participated in the show as they groove to popular Bollywood songs. Fans were also ecstatic to see Lokhande flaunt her dancing skills on the stage while Vicky Jain match her energy.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates dance performance with Vicky Jain

Taking to her Instagram on February 28, the 37-year-old shared the two performances on Star Plus' Smart Jodi. The actor first delivered an energetic solo performance to the peppy song 'Param Sundari' as Vicky Jain made a powerful entry to the beats of 'Badri Ki Dulhania'. The couple then danced to Pushpa: The Rise's popular song Saami Saami's Hindi version.

Sharing the video clip, Lokhande wrote, ''1st time is always special right.. so here is our 1st ever dance performance on television and I think we killed it baby,'' Continuing to sing praises of her husband, the Pavitra Rishta star further wrote, ''.it doesn’t look like that this is your first ever stage performance.. so confident and so endearing my love ..You definitely belong here 💋We are definitely a #smartjodi''

Moreover, she thanked the stage of Smart Jodi and added, ''Baby Let’s spend a quality time and enjoy it with full Heart . This will definitely be a story to tell our children and to cherish when we will be really old . Right bikka. Let the new journey begins''. Lokhande also added the hastags ''#myhusbandsdebut #anvikikahani #creatingmemories #smartjodi''.

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande expressed her shock after finding out how well Vicky Jain could act while shooting for the promotional video of Smart Jodi. Sharing the video, she had written, ''Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby ☺️ I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever''.