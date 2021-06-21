Ankita Lokhande Celebrates International Yoga Day With A Fun Video On Instagram

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and shared a fun video on her Instagram story on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The actor in the video can be seen struggling to master a Yoga asana with her sister, Ashita.

In the video posted by Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram story, she can be seen trying to execute an asana with much difficulty. Ankita along with sister Ashita can be seen sitting on a Yoga mat with their legs stretched out. Then they suspend their legs in the air and put their feet together. The sister duo holdseach other’s hands and stretch their legs in the air so that they remain in a straight line. During the video, Ankita can be seen struggling as she shouts out in pain and at last gives up laughing out loud.

Ankita and her sister Ashita can be seen doing the exercise under the open sky in a patch of green grass. While Ankita can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and three-quarter length leggings for the yoga session, her sister Ashita donned all-black athleisure clothes. Ankita captioned the story with many laughing emojis and added #happyinternationalyogaday. She also tagged her sister Ashita in her story.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram is filled with posts from her personal life where she gives her fans a glimpse of her life on a day to day basis. She often takes to her Instagram account and shares photos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Recently, she posted a photo of them together and wrote a long heartfelt note for him. In the note, she wrote about the times when he stood by her even during difficult times. She called him ‘the best boyfriend in the world’. She also wrote that he made her a believer and thanked him for everything he has done for her.

On the work front

Ankita Lokhande debuted in the industry with the serial Pavitra Rishta where she essayed the role of Archana opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on essay role in films like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. Ankita will be seen next in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta where she will reprise her role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh will play the role of Manav.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE/ INSTAGRAM

