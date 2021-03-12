Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Mahashivratri With Trans Social Media Star Pooja Sharma; Watch

Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently gave a sneak-peek into her midnight Mahashivratri pooja. She took to her Instagram handle to go live and shared that she is celebrating Mahashivratri 2021 with Pooja Sharma aka Rekha, a trans woman who is also a social media star. Introducing the latter to her fans, Ankita Lokhande said, "All heart @pooja_sharma_rekha thanku for making our evening beautiful".

Ankita celebrates Mahashivratri 2021 with Pooja Sharma

As you can see in Ankita Lokhande's video, the actor stunned in an orange saree with a golden border design. She donned a golden puff sleeves blouse and sported a pair of heavy earrings. Ankita's hair was tied in a tight bun and styled with a gajra. The actor also wore orange bangles on her wrist.

The short video begins with Ankita Lokhande introducing Pooja Sharma to her fans. The latter thanks Ankita for inviting her and says that Ankita is a big-hearted person and showers her with praises and compliments. Further, Pooja Sharma urges Ankita's fans to always support her.

Pooja Sharma also says that Ankita Lokhande is a very simple and innocent person by heart. As the video progresses, Ankita also showers the former with praises. She says that she has watched Pooja's train dance videos and hence she loves the latter's energy. Ankita Lokhande also reveals that she upfront texted Pooja Sharma on Instagram and asked for her phone number.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ankita were surprised to see the actor with Pooja Sharma. Celeb Vikas Gupta commented on Ankita's post. He wrote, "So pretty". One of the users added, "Pure souls & look at you- So gorgeous", another added, "You Are Looking So Beautiful And That Shine On Your Face Stay Blessed My Girl". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Social media star, Pooja Sharma also shared a glimpse of her meet and greet with Ankita Lokhande on Mahashivratri pooja. Here, the former can be seen donning a red and white saree outfit. Pooja shared a short glimpse of Ankita's live session with her fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, Pooja Sharma wrote, "with @lokhandeankita".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.