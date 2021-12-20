Manikarnika fame Ankita Lokhande, who just got married to her long-time boyfriend Vichy Jain, is already enjoying her after marriage life. This can be proved as the actor was seen performing the 'Grah Pravesh' ritual with her husband.

Mr. and Mrs. Jain performs 'Grah Pravesh' puja

Ankita Lokhande has already been wooing her fans with her wedding pictures, in which she looked adorable. Recently, the Pavitra Rishta actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her Grah Pravesh ceremony, where she wore an electric blue saree and Vicky chose formal pants and a shirt. The video displays the couple performing Grah Pravesh puja. Ankita took Haldi in her hand and applied it to the wall after which Vicky also did the same. Later, she enters the house, hand in hand with Vicky.

Vicky and Ankita are right now the most talked about couple of the town as both have never been shy of showcasing their love. Where Vicky has openly expressed his love for Ankita, she has also been vocal about her feelings for her husband. Recently, Vicky Jain celebrated her wife's 37th birthday after their marriage. The actor had a gala time with her close friends and family, glimpses from which were uploaded by her via Instagram. Vicky also uploaded a heartwarming picture of the duo, terming Ankita as "Mrs Jain".

Vicky Jain's special post for Ankita

The picture features the newlyweds posing against the backdrop of a sunset, captioning it, "Happy b'day Mrs Jain" with a heart. Ankita quickly responded to it and wrote, "Thanks so much, Mr. Jain." Her birthday comes days after her wedding, which took place in Mumbai with family, friends and some popular faces from the Television industry in attendance. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also marked her presence at the couple's Sangeet cermony.

Ankita has recently been sharing snapshots from her wedding and her first look from the same stole many hearts. The actor dropped a bomb on 15th December 2021, sharing a glimpse from her wedding ceremony, where she chose to wear a golden Manish Malhotra ensemble and Vicky donned a white sherwani with golden embroidery all over it from the same label. The couple looked stunning in the snapshots uploaded by Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram handle, captioning, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"



Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita