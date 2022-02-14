Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in an intimate yet dreamy wedding back in the month of December. Now, the couple is celebrating their first Valentine's Day together post their marriage. On Monday, Ankita took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos alongside hubby Vicky Jain and the duo look nothing less than royalty in their latest photoshoot.

Ankita Lokhande expresses love for Vicky Jain

In the post shared by Lokhande, the celebrity couple took the twinning and winning the game a notch higher in matching white attires. While Ankita looked like a vision in a white gorgeous gown. On the other hand, Jain aptly complemented his wifey's style game in a white shirt. But what stole the entire show was Ankita Lokhande's heartfelt note for her husband. While expressing how much she loves him, Ankita wrote, "I AM ABSOLUTELY , DEFINITELY , POSITIVELY, UNQUESTIONABLY, BEYOND ANY DOUBT, IN LOVE WITH YOU." Check out the romantic post below:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, it went viral in no time. While BFF Ankita Khanvilkar responded to the post hailing the couple as "Cutest muah muah n hottest too." Even fans of the star did not leave any stone unturned to praise her latest post. While one said, "Damn sweet", another wrote, "Picture perfect." Take a look at the reactions here:

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande became a household name for her exceptional stint in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The success of the show was such that the makers returned with the much-loved soap opera’s plot and presented it in the form of a web series. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. Just a few months ago, the first part of the web show was released online. Later, the makers released the second part back in January/

The plot of the show chronicles the unconditional love of Manav and Archana. The second part begins with the two living separately, however, their love for each other hasn’t changed at all. Now, will their love stand the test of time and destiny or will everything go in vain? The new show is the story of their reiunision.

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)