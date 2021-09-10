Ankita Lokhande Gets Candid About Being Trolled Online Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about receiving incessant hate on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The latter was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Lokhande, who dated the late actor for over six years from 2010 to 2016, had previously talked about him on several occasions in public which resulted in public scrutiny and media trolling. Finally breaking her silence over the subject, the actor explained her views on the situation.

'Will not justify myself': Ankita Lokhande

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about the online attacks and trolls she received post Sushant Singh Rajput's death and on recently reprising her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The actor believed that she cannot force people to love her as they are entitled to their opinions. Whilst acknowledging her past and ongoing struggles, Lokhande believed that she was not in any position to ask people to talk good about her.

Talking about the people who are ready to pounce on the opportunity to troll her, she stated that sometimes her statements are misinterpreted as they have their own perceptions. Acknowledging the right to say and being entitled to their choices, the actor admitted being 'okay' with it. However, she added that the trolling 'does not affect' her. Holding the advantage of commenting online with a veil of anonymity, Ankita admitted not reading such comments on her social media handle.

The actor concluded by firmly stating that she would post whatever she likes on her social media as she is past justifying herself online.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

The actor shot to fame after her stint on Zee TV's top rating show Pavitra Rishta In 2010. After appearing in a couple of shows, the actor is back on the small screen in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta alongside Shaheer Sheikh filling in the shoes of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. The series will get an OTT release on September 18. The actor is currently busy ramping up the promotions of the series on her Instagram with the tagline 'Jo bane hai ek dusre ke liye, kya ban paenge ek dusre ke saathi?'

IMAGE- ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM