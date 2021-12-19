Ankita Lokhande Gets Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Husband Vicky Jain; See Post

Ankita Lokhande is clocking her 37th birthday today, which is also the first one post her marriage with longtime beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta star had a gala time with her close friends and family members during the mid-night birthday celebration, glimpses from which were uploaded by the actor via Instagram. To mark the occasion, Vicky Jain uploaded a heartwarming picture of the duo, referring to Ankita as "Mrs Jain".

Vicky Jain shares adorable post on Ankita Lokhande's birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 19, Jain uploaded a dreamy glimpse of the newlyweds, where they can be seen posing against the backdrop of a sunset. For the caption, he wrote, "Happy b'day Mrs Jain" along with a heart emoticon. Ankita quickly responded to this sweet dedication by commenting, "Thanks so much Mr Jain." Take a look.

Ankita had an amazing midnight birthday bash along with Vicky, her mother and close friend Ashita Dhawan among others. She can be seen wearing a black coordinate set, as she stands in front of a table lit up with fairy lights, flowers and a couple of cakes. She reshared a video of herself in which one of the party members captured her taking a nap in between the party and captioned it as 'Thakeli Dulhan'. Take a look.

Her birthday comes days after her marriage ceremony, which took place in Mumbai on December 14. The grand affair saw the couple's family members and many popular faces from the television industry in attendance. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with the bride in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was also present at the couple's Sangeet ceremony.

Sharing first official glimpses from her marriage ceremony, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" She looked ethereal in a golden embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Vicky exuded charm in cream and ivory coloured Sherwani.

On the work front, the 36-year-old was recently seen in the second season of her popular series Pavitra Rishta with Shaheer Sheikh. She has also essayed a pivotal role of Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as well as Ruchi Nandan in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LOKHANDEANKITA)