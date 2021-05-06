Ankita Lokhande Gives A Glimpse Of Late Night Jam With Family, Croons A Popular Song

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Wednesday night and gave a sneak peek into her late-night jam with family. She went on to call it her "picnic time" at home and showed how her brother played the tabla. While her mother enjoyed his music, she sang the famous song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham titled You Are My Soniya. Ankita crooned, "Dekha tumko jabse," and then panned the camera towards her father. In the video, her mother also mentioned that a snack was prepared for her daughter.

Ankita Lokhande sings K3G song with fam

Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated three years of togetherness and to mark their anniversary, they danced to the tunes of Brothers' song Sapna Jahan. The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actor dropped a video that featured her beau, and the duo matched steps on the romantic number. Amruta Khanvilkar, Nisha Rawal, Purru, Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit, Vikas Gupta, Arrti Singh and others dropped sweet comments and wished the couple. Ankita then shared photos of the gifts she received from fans and expressed that it was really overwhelming for her and Vicky and that she’s "truly blessed" and grateful to be loved like this. She then requested her fans to not spend so much money on her. She wrote, "Instead use it for something better or for someone who needs it." She urged her followers to spread love and positivity and while posting another pic with Vicky, she wrote, "The tides move in harmony with you."

On the work front

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ankita Lokhande will be seen as the lead as she has bagged a role in the upcoming Bollywood film, Iti, produced by Vivek Oberoi. A source close to the site mentioned that Ankita has already signed the film. The source also added that they spoke to her when the makers of the film were scouting a good performer, and she loved the role as well. Iti will be a murder mystery directed by Vishal Mishra. She was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

(IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM)