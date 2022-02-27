Star Plus' recently launched reality show Smart Jodi has created a massive buzz among audiences, as they witness real-life celebrity couples put their compatibility to test in an interesting way. From, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, many famous couples are a part of the show.

The show also marks newlyweds Ankita and Vicky's first television stint together, and the Pavitra Rishta actor has been keeping fans hooked by sharing BTS clips and pictures of the duo via social media. Ankita recently dropped a video from Vicky's first day of the shoot, showcasing him getting ready in the vanity and looking all groomed before he makes his TV appearance. She also teased Vicky and wrote, "I hope u r having fun baby."

Ankita Lokhande drops the video of husband Vicky Jain's first day of shoot on Smart Jodi

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 27, the Pavitra Rishta star dropped the brief BTS clip where the duo can be seen entering the sets dressed in casuals. The clip then pans to the couple having fun as they get ready for their grand entrance and step out looking gorgeous. In the caption, she wrote, "First day of my husband’s shoot. I hope you are having fun baby. @jainvickDo not forget to watch my husband’s debut tonight at 8 pm in Smart Jodi on star plus." Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the duo by dropping comments like "My favourite smart Jodi", "thank you for sharing the offscreen moments", "best Jodi" among others. Fellow celebrities like Himanshu Malhotra, Mahhi Vij, Vikas Gupta among others also dropped love-filled comments. While Mahhi and Himanshu dropped heart emoticons, Vikas wrote, "killer and rendering at the same time".

Announcing her participation on the shoe earlier, Ankita had written," Never knew that you can act too. Welcome to the world of light, camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stay with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut”.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA