Ankita Lokhande Grooves To AP Dhillon's 'Brown Munde' In A Casual Avatar; Watch Video

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 26, to groove to AP Dhillon's popular song Brown Munde. In the video, Lokhande was seen in a casual avatar wearing a white tee with a red border. For make-up, the Baaghi 3 actor had opted for a natural look and used the 'HAIRSTYLE' filter on Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande grooves to AP Dhillon's Brown Munde

The 36-year-old actor had let her hair down showing off her long tresses. She was seen grooving to the beats of the song in her room. Towards the end, she was seen playfully pointing at the viewers and gave a wink with a delightful smile. Take a look at Ankita Lokahnde's dance video-

A look at Ankita Lokhande's videos

Ankita Lokhande loves dancing and her Instagram reels are proof of that. In one of her latest Instagram reels, she was seen performing a classical dance to track Jiya Jale from the movie Dil Se. She was seen in an elegant white Indian outfit paired with silver jhumkas. She wrote in the caption, "The voices of the enemy always comes armed. Truth only needs itself. This is for all my fans. Enjoy". Among her reels, she was also seen dancing to Laal Ishq from Ram-Leela, Manwa Laage from Happy New Year, and many more. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's dance videos-

In Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram post, she was seen celebrating actor Mahesh Shetty's birthday on May 21, along with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. In the video shared by her, she was seen surprising Shetty and he goes to hide in the parking lot and she shouts "Happy Birthday Shetty!". She added a video of cake cutting and Mahesh's children and wife Anisha Kapur also joined them. She also added a video of Shetty's daughter running to him and smiling as he picked her up. Ankita wrote in the caption, "Although you never get old but our friendship has; and with time, strong and unbroken. From the bottom of my heart I wish you happy birthday ANNA @memaheshshetty."

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.