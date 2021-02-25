Ankita Lokhande Grooving To A Hip-hop Song Will Set The Mood Just Right For The Weekend

Ankita Lokhande shared a new reel on Instagram today. In the past, the Pavitra Rishta actor has uploaded several reels on her Instagram profile which have garnered millions of views. The Baaghi 3 actor is quite regular in sharing reels and even enjoys making them.

In her latest reel, she dances to a hip hong song by Yung Baby Tate. She called reel-making an art in the caption for her latest reel. Let's take a look at Ankita's groovy moves:

Ankita is seen grooving to I Am (ft. Flo Milli) by Yung Baby Tate. The song is one of the most viral songs for Instagram reels. Ankita donned a cream one-piece dress with matching dangly feather earrings and peach lipstick. She also wore a golden ringlet hairband in the video. Her hair was tied up in a high bun and she also sported a winged eyeliner. The video has over thirty-nine thousand likes and 349 thousand views already. Fans poured in several hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram reels

Ankita has followed the trends and viral videos for her Instagram reels. The Manikarnika actor is often seen dancing to Bollywood movie songs in the reels. Her boyfriend Vicky Jain has also featured in one of her reels in a dance duet. She also shares glimpses of her work and personal life through the reels.

Her previous reel featured the song Acha Ji Main Haari and was a tribute to yesteryear actress Madhubala. She was also seen grooving to Neha Kakkar's viral hit Feel It Reel It with a production team. The actor has shown her classical dance moves to songs like Yeh Laal Ishq, Are Re Are,Titli, etc.

Ankita on the small and big screen

Ankita made her debut with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. The show was a huge success and she was well-loved by fans. Later she also became one of the highest-paid actors in the TV industry. She forayed into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut. She played the role of Jhalakribai, the queen's close aide. In 2020, she also appeared in Tiger Shroff - Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3.

