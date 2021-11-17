Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. The actor recently hosted a bachelorette party at a famous club in Mumbai which was attended by her close friends from the industry. Several pictures and videos of the actor enjoying and dancing with friends during the party have been surfacing on social media. According to various media reports, the couple will tie the knot next year.

The bash was attended by Ankita’s friends including Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. For the party, the bride-to-be looked stunning in a wine colour dress with ruffles. Ankita’s friend Shrishty Rode was injured and came to the party despite a fractured leg.

Ankita Lokhande throws bachelorette party for friends amid wedding rumours

Srishty wore a short black dress, with her fractured leg in a pink cast. She walked with the help of a walker as she arrived at the bash and was happy for her friend. She could barely manage to walk with the injured leg and couldn't climb the stairs. Later, she was spotted being lifted by a friend to support her. While Ankita did not post any photos, she and her friends were even snapped arriving at the party. Ankita's friends too shared some glimpses on their Instagram stories. In the videos, Ankita can be seen having a gala time with Srishty Rode while dancing to Dilbar Dilbar. Ankita also grooved with Rashami Desai on chartbuster numbers.

Earlier, the actor had sparked rumours when she had shared a picture of a couple of pairs of footwear she obtained. One pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. A packing container also had the text ‘Happy Bride’ penned on it. Though she did not caption the story; she simply tagged the manufacturer and extra a folded palms emoji. Previously, according to a report from Indian Express, a friend close to the couple informed the outlet that Ankita and Vicky have fixed the date for their wedding. In a bid to keep the affair private, only close friends of the couple have been informed about the ceremony.

(Image: Instagram/VarinderChawla/ankita_boss_babe)