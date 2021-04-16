Ankita Lokhande Is A 'happy Child' As She Gives A Peek Into Her Friday Morning Mood

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Friday morning and gave a sneak peek into her weekend mood. She pulled off a beige ethnic suit and left her hair open. She posed for a series of sun-kissed pictures while smiling away to glory. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Morning people" followed by blush and lovestruck emoticons. In another post, she penned, "Breathe." As soon as Ankita Lokhande's Instagram posts were up, fans rushed to compliment her look. A user wrote, "Happy child, glowing."

Ankita gives a glimpse of her Friday mood

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated three years of togetherness on Saturday. On their third anniversary, they danced to the tunes of Brothers' song Sapna Jahan.The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actor dropped a video that featured her beau, and the duo matched steps on the romantic number. Nisha Rawal, Purru, Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit, Vikas Gupta, Arrti Singh and others wished the couple.

Ankita then shared glimpses of the gifts she received from fans and expressed that it was really overwhelming for her and Vicky and that she’s truly blessed and grateful to be loved like this. She then requested fans to not spend so much money on her and to instead use it for something better or for someone who needs it. She urged her followers to spread love and positivity.

Soon, Ankita Lokhande's photos and videos were flooded with comments. "Congratulations for 3 years of constant love and support," a fan wrote; whereas another user penned, "True love reflects from Vicky's eyes clearly. U both look perfect. Stay blessed and happy together." The Pavitra Rishta actor also celebrated Holi this year with her beau and also expressed her love for Jain on the occasion of Propose Day.

Apart from this, the duo's pictures from their vacation at a hilly destination in the first week of December went viral in no time. On the work front, she was last seen in the movie, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film received a positive response from the audience. Details about her upcoming projects is not reported yet.

