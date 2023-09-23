Last Updated:

Ankita Lokhande, Krystle DSouza, Karan Patel Visit Ekta Kapoor's House On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ekta Kapoor hosted Ganpati darshan at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Several celebrities showed up to take Lord Ganesh's blessing.

Ganpati Darshan
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ekta Kapoor hosted Ganpati Darshan at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Several celebrities showed up to take Lord Ganesh's blessing, including Krystle D'Souza. 

Ganpati Darshan
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande attended Ganpati darshan with her husband Vicky Jain. 

Ganpati Darshan
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi were also among the guests at Ekta's house. 

Ganpati Darshan
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ridhima Pandit showed up in a cream coloured embellished suit.

Ganpati Darshan
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

David Dhawan was seen arriving with his family at Ekta Kapoor's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Ganpati Darshan
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jeetendra posed for the paps at the entrance gate. He was dressed up in traditional outfit as she prayed to the lord. 

 

Ganpati Darshan
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Sakshi Tanwar attended Ganpati darshan with her family. 

Ganpati Darshan
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Krystle D'Souza posed with Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava. Karan's upcoming film Darran Chhoo will release soon. 

Ganpati Darshan
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neelam Kothari came to take Bappa's blessing with her husband Samir Soni. 

