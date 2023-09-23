Ankita Lokhande, Krystle DSouza, Karan Patel Visit Ekta Kapoor's House On Ganesh Chaturthi

Quick links:
Ekta Kapoor hosted Ganpati Darshan at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Several celebrities showed up to take Lord Ganesh's blessing, including Krystle D'Souza.
David Dhawan was seen arriving with his family at Ekta Kapoor's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Jeetendra posed for the paps at the entrance gate. He was dressed up in traditional outfit as she prayed to the lord.
Krystle D'Souza posed with Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava. Karan's upcoming film Darran Chhoo will release soon.