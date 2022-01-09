Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Lavish Wedding; Says 'just The Way I Wanted It'

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande got hitched to her longtime beau Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021 in a royal wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media and the fans are still gushing over the same. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita talked about her regal yet dreamy wedding.

Ankita Lokhande talks about her dream wedding

Ankita Lokhande wore a golden Manish Malhotra ensemble on her big day, in which she looked nothing less than a queen. In the interview, Ankita said that she had goosebumps when she was getting married to Vicky Jain. She said that both of them walked without any drama, describing it as subtle and full of feelings. The Manikarnika actor stated that her wedding was one of joy and that people were crying, including Vicky when he saw her. Talking about her emotional moment, Ankita said that she was in tears the moment she saw her dad crying.

The actor also divulged about her three-day long ceremony, stating that everyone has their own wedding plans. Ankita stated that Vicky and she had planned things and that went even better than whatever they had thought. Ankita said that she always wanted her wedding to be different and it was classy, just the way she wanted it. As Makar Sakranti is one of the major festivals in Marathi culture, Ankita revealed that this will be her first post-marriage event and it's a big deal. Talking about the preparations for the festival, she said that her mother has prepared and bought all the jewels made out of grains. Ankita mentioned that the couple will be in black outfits.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

On the work front, the 36-year-old was recently seen in the second season of her popular series Pavitra Rishta with Shaheer Sheikh. While Ankita reprises her role as Archana, Shaheer is seen helming the role of Manav, which was earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also appeared in Tiger Shroff's actioner Baaghi 3. She also played an important role alongside Kangana Ranaut in the historical drama Manikarnika.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita