Ankita Lokhande Performs 'intense Cardio' In Her Parking Lot; Asks Fans If They Worked Out

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is giving her fans major fitness goals after uploading a series of inspiring workout videos from her building's parking lot. From yoga to intense cardio, the actress took to her social media to upload videos of her tirelessly working out at her home even during a lockdown. Check out Ankita Lokhande's latest video giving 'fitness goals'

Ankita Lokhande's intense cardio workout

Due to the lockdown, several gyms in Mumbai have been shut down but that did not stop the 36-year-old actress from catching up to her fitness routine. Taking advantage of the huge space in the parking lot, the actress did a session of intense cardio workouts where she can be seen performing squat variations and lunges on the background music of Full Rotation's Girls Like You (Workout Gym Mix 126 BPM). She asked her fans in the caption if they have worked out today as well.

Netizens' reaction to Ankita Lokhande's video

Fans appeared impressed by Ankita's dedication to her fitness routine as the comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. One fan complimented the actress and commented 'energetic morning like this'. Another fan complimented the actress for using her spacious parking area to work out while many fans commented on the clapping emoji under the post.

More on Ankita Lokhande's latest workout videos

This was not the first time that the actress inspired her fans to work out as she posted several videos of her training in places like her parking lot and garden. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her performing Yoga with a couple of her friends in her building's garden area. She wrote, 'Happy soul, a fresh mind and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga' on the occasion of International Yoga day.

Using the audio The Black Eyed Peas's Pump It, Ankita shared a video of her doing intense cardio while running in her parking area. The actress hilariously asked her trainer to go easy on her writing, 'I’m ready for weekend. R u ????? @rohityson have mercy pls'. In another post, the actress shared a glimpse into her morning walk with beau and wrote a sweet caption that read 'Perfect together!'.

