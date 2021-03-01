Ankita Lokhande Posts Dance Video; Sends A Subtle Message For Haters

Ankita Lokhande is known to post her dance videos on social media from time to time. She has shared yet another dance video in her latest Instagram post, performing on the popular song Jiya Jale from the film Dil Se. The actor had interacted with her fans live on Instagram recently, where she had given a strong response to her trolls. She has penned a caption in her new post that gives a subtle response to those trolls, while she shows off her dancing skills for the entertainment of her fans.

A reference that Ankita has made in her new dance video’s caption goes back to her previous post. Just a short while back, Ankita held a live interactive session on her Instagram, where she briefly interacted with her fans. While sending replies to some of her fans who were sending comments, the actor responded to the trolls who had been abusing her in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. She also talked about remaining positive and said that while she does not “care” about the trolls, abuses made on her affect her family members.

In her latest dance video, she has written in the caption, “The voices of the enemy always comes armed . Truth only needs itself ðŸ‘ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜Š. This is for all my fans â¤ï¸ENJOY ðŸ˜‰”. With a positive message, Ankita posted the video where she is seen performing on the famous song from Dil Se. Her fans responded with all kinds of compliments, praising her dancing skills. She has previously posted a few more videos of her dancing on famous Bollywood songs.

Ankita Lokhande had famously participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, where fans initially got to witness her dancing skills. Her most popular role in television comes in Pavitra Rishta, where she had worked alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. While she is known popularly as a television personality, Ankita has also worked in some of the popular films including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

