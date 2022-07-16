Ankita Lokhande Posts Last Pics From 'Pavitra Rishta' Sets, Informs About Demolishment

Actor Ankita Lokhande who became a household name after her first show Pavitra Rishta continued to climb the ladder of success post her stint. The actor who has paired alongside late star Sushant Singh Rajput on the show managed to gain immense popularity with her reel character as Archana.

Now, the actor shared a series of videos on her Instagram story and revealed that the set where the entire cast shot for the serial, is about to get demolished. For the unknown, Sushant who made his debut on TV with the 2009 show, was seen playing Lokhande's on-screen husband, Manav.

Ankita Lokhande informs about Pavitra Rishta set demolition

The on-screen chemistry and the charismatic persona of both the stars were highly appreciated by the fans. Ankita who even featured on the sequel of the show, Pavitra Rishta 2.0, shared her emotions in a video after she got to know about the set's demolition. The video was originally shared by Ankita's close friend, co-star Mrinalini Tyagi, who played the role of Tejaswini in the show.

Ankita who was heartbroken to know about the demolishment reshared the videos of the chawl that they shot years ago on her Instagram stories while penning her emotions. the video was captioned, “#Chawl Yehi woh jagah hai jahan (heart emoji).” The other one was captioned, “Yeh sara set tootne wala hai (This is all going to be demolished). Last pics (broken heart emoji)."

Soon Ankita's on-screen charm led her to various projects including her role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She later appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

In 2019, Ankita professed her love for businessman Vicky Jain while making it public and later in December 2021 they tied the knot in Mumbai. Previously, the Smart Jodi winners celebrated six months of their wedding with a beautiful post on Instagram. The pictures shared by Ankita saw her and her husband cutting a delicious heart-shaped cake with their names written on it. "Happy 6 months to us baby. Thank you family for making it so special. Love u(you) guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. lots of love. Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing u (you) (sic)," she wrote then alongside the pictures.

IMAGE: Instagram/Mishthi_Tyagi/Arman.Is.Love