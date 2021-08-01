Ankita Lokhande Presents Birthday Gift To Beau Vicky Jain, His Expression Is Purest

Recently, actor Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video from her beau, Vicky Jain's late night birthday celebrations. The Pavitra Rishta actor wished her partner and surprised him with a birthday gift. She gifted him a pair of Apple AirPods Max and gave him a quick kiss as their friends cheered for the couple.

Ankita Lokhande locks lips with beau Vicky Jain during his birthday celebrations

In the video, Ankita Lokhande can be seen presenting Vicky Jain with his birthday gift, a pair of Apple AirPods Max. At the beginning of the video, Jain had his back towards Lokhande, who went on to surprise him with the gift. She gave him a quick kiss as the couple's friends cheered from the sidelines. As for the caption, she wrote, "Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man."

As the video was up on the internet, many of Ankita's friends from the entertainment industry dropped their birthday wishes for Vicky Jain. Vandana Sajnani Khattar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Purru Chibber, Kishwer Merchant, and others extended their wishes for Jain in the comments section. Dalljiet Kaur commented, "Reaction is too cute. Happiest birthday Vicky" with lovely emoticons. Several fans also dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons on Ankita's recent post.

Meanwhile in the month of June this year, Ankita Lokhande had posted an appreciation post for Jain. She expressed gratitude for standing by her during difficult times. She captioned the post, "I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person..."

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

