Ankita Lokhande Quotes "I Choose Me" In New IG Post; Fans Say "we Choose You"

Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to post a series of selfies while donning a red printed dress. The actor chose to leave her hair in natural curly waves and added a black winged liner to add drama to her look. She has also worn a bindi on her forehead and has kept her makeup natural with just a swipe of red lipstick on her lips and some pink blush powdered on her cheeks. Sharing the selfie images she wrote, "In a world full of choices , I choose me" followed by a heart emoji in the caption. She remarked that she is currently focusing on "loving herself."

Ankita Lokhande chooses herself

As soon as Ankita Lokhande's photos were up on social media, her fans rushed to drop comments and shower their love on the actor. One user wrote, "and we choose you, always" while many chose to drop heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Ankita Lokhande trolled by netizens for her comments on SSR

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of their tv show Pavitra Rishta and soon fell in love and dated for seven years before breaking up. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita shed light on her relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and shared that she had given up on many things and had also refused film offers like Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani because she wanted to marry Sushant. She also revealed that Sushant chose his career over marriage which led to their breakup. However, Ankita's statements did not go down well with a bunch of Sushant's fans and she soon became a target for trolls by the netizens. A few days after her interview, the Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram to share a picture alongside a cryptic note that read, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t."

Ankita Lokhande spends Holi with beau Vicky Jain

The Manikarnika actor had a house party with her beau Vicky Jain for Holi and spent the festival dancing to various Bollywood tunes. She shared a couple of videos and pictures and gave her fans a peek into her Holi celebrations. In one video, Ankita is seen smearing colours on Vicky's face while grooving to Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Check out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram video below.

Ankita Lokhande's movies and other projects

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is soon going to be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, the sequel of Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta which will be releasing on Alt Balaji. Ankita will be reprising her role as Archana in the web series.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ankita Lokhande)

