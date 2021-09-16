Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Boycott 'Pavitra Rishta 2' Trend: 'That’s Their Wish'

Actor Ankita Lokhande who has been receiving love and appreciation from her fans for her latest show Pavitra Rishta 2, recently addressed the boycott trend regarding the show online. The actor will be seen reprising her role in the web show alongside Shaheer Sheikh who will be seen playing the reel character Manav. While fans of the show are excited to see the new chapter in this love story, a section of the audience has been demanding its boycott claiming no one can ever replace Sushant in the lead.

In her recent conversation with Indian Express, Ankita discussed the trolling she received personally and said that it is completely the wish of the audience to boycott the show. Other than this, she also had a sweet message for the fan who eagerly waited for the show. Showering them with her love, Ankita said that there are people who have always loved Archana and Manav and she is grateful for them to have showered the cast with their love. The actor feels fortunate enough to get an opportunity again to entertain them with the second instalment of the popular show. While commenting about the show in a line, Ankita revealed that Pavitra Rishta is all about love and has beautiful sentiments attached to it, not just for her but many in the audience. She keeps her fingers crossed that the show will once again bestow an equal amount of love.

Ankita Lokhande responds to online trolls about boycotting Pavitra Rishta 2

Ankita was a bit reluctant in shedding light on the kind of trolling she received after Sushant’s death. She believed that negativity has become a part of social media. Talking about the same, she said that though social media has brought them closes to their fans, however, there is so much trolling involved. She further said that she cannot run from pillar to post telling people that she is nice and they should love her. She believes in living life on her own terms and conditions. She considers her family as her strength and can fight anything with their support.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Rishta 2 made a comeback to the small screen on Wednesday. Although fans did not fancy Shaheer as Manav, they began to take a liking to him after the release of the show and praised him and his co-star Ankita Lokhande for their work in the show. Pavitra Rishta 2 was released on Zee5 on September 15.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita