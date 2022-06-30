Ankita Lokhande Recreates 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' Title Video As Tulsi; Smriti Irani Replies

Ankita Lokhande charmed her way into the hearts of millions of people in India with her portrayal of innocent and virtuous Archana Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. Her well-mannered disposition and ability to put her family in front of her needs made her the dreamy daughter-in-law every mother wished for.

Another such fictional daughter-in-law that reigned over the television scenes earlier was Tulsi Virani from the 2000 series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Played by Smriti Irani, the Ekta Kapoor-produced show ran for over 1,800 episodes. In her recent video, Lokhande presented a heartwarming crossover between Archana Deshmukh and Tulsi Virani.

Ankita Lokhande recreates 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' title video

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 37-year-old recreated the iconic opening title video of the popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sporting a heartwarming smile on her face, Lokhande opened the doors and beckoned the camera to show around her new house. She also introduced her family members including her mother-in-law, father-in-law and her husband Vicky Jain.

The actor wore a stunning sari adorned with gold jewellery. She ended the video by seeking prayers. In the caption, she talked about having fun while recreating the video to give a tour of her new house. ''Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja!''

She also tagged Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani in her post to express her love for the series. ''This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this,'' Ankita Lokhande concluded.

Fans were elated by watching the video. Actor Kangana Ranaut commented, ''How cute'' while Ekta Kapoor wrote, ''This is beyond cute archanaaaaaa''. Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi and currently serves as the Union Minister, also commented by writing, ''God bless''.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain came out as the champions of the first season of the Smart Jodi show. The duo got married late last year after dating each other for over four years. The duo took home the ‘golden gathbandhan’ and Rs 25 lakhs prize money.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita