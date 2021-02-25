Ankita Lokhande Recreates Madhubala's 'Achha Ji Main' Song, Calls Her 'irreplaceable'

On February 25, 2021, television actor Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself. Through the video, Ankita paid tribute to the legendary actor, Madhubala. In the video, Ankita can be seen acting to the tunes of Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo which featured the legendary star. Sharing the video, Ankita informed her fans and followers that she has always been fascinated with her and called her ‘irreplaceable’.

Ankita Lokhande calls Madhubala 'Irreplaceable'

In the video, Ankita can be seen wearing a Lucknowi white coloured kurta. She went for minimal makeup and wore pink lipstick. Her naturally wavy hair is kept open in half video, and one can see her tying her hair in a bun in the other half. Adding the songAchha Ji Main Haari Chalo which is sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, for the caption, she wrote, “I have always been fascinated towards ‘#madhubalaji’ the way she was I think its irreplaceable. I love u ‘#madhubalaji’” with a monkey face emoticon and a red heart.

As soon as Ankita Lokhande's videos were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments on the post. A fan commented, “Ankita u r always my fav. Love u a lot u r best” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Archana you are so cute” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. A user commented, “Beautiful” with red hearts. Another one wrote, “You look so adorable Anku” with a kissing face emoticon and a red heart.

Ankita is an avid Instagram user as she frequently updates her fans and followers about her personal and professional life. Recently, Ankita celebrated her little brother’s birthday on February 24, 2021. The actor gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations, by sharing a video featuring herself, her brother, Arpan Lokhande and the family. In the video, Ankita and the family members can be seen singing the Happy Birthday song, while Arpan cuts the cake. Ankita looks extremely joyful as she can be seen smiling and throwing confetti at her brother. Ankita captioned the video as, “Happy birthday appu and Thanku everyone for coming and making him feel special and loved. One love is all we need @arpanlokhande32”.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

