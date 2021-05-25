Ankita Lokhande Reminisces 'Pavitra Rishta' Days; Shares Throwback Pic As 'Archana'

With over 1000 episodes, Zee TV's popular drama Pavitra Rishta made its way into the hearts of the audience with its intriguing story and endearing characters. Finding fame from the show was Ankita Lokhande, who essayed the role of the main lead, Archana, in the show. Recently, the actress got nostalgic on social media and shared a snap from her successful debut show.

Ankita Lokhande shares a picture of 'Archana'

The 36-year-old actress played the role of a docile and innocent young girl in the television drama and melted the hearts of many through her performance. Upholding the image of an ideal 'daughter', Ankita Lokhande as Archana catapulted her success in television drama and won her several accolades. Getting nostalgic about her role, Ankita shared a monochrome snap of 'Archana' and paired it with heart emojis.

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande IG

About Pavitra Rishta 2

According to the reports from Bollywood Bubble, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back Pavitra Rishta and all the characters of the show. The shooting for the same has already commenced while the previous cast is in talks to reprise their role. An official confirmation regarding the second season of the show is yet to be made.

Will Ankita Lokhande return as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2?

After the news of the reboot of the television drama, fans were eager to know whether Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana. Reports from the same source revealed that Ankita Lokhande is all set to reprise her role while Manav's role, played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will be played by a new face. However, veteran actress Usha Nadkarni revealed to Pinkvilla that she will not be reprising her role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

About 'Pavitra Rishta' cast

Premiered in the year 2009, Pavitra Rishta revolv ed around Archana and Manav's relationship and the obstacles they faced through their family. The show ran for over several years and introduced many characters thro ugh out the show. Along with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, the show also included an ensemble of talented actors such as Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shruti Kanwar, and Mrinalini Tyagi.

