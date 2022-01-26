Ankita Lokhande Reveals Reason For Getting Married To Vicky Jain: 'I Wanted To Party &...'

Ankita Lokhande took the next step in her relationship with Vicky Jain as the couple tied the knot late last year. The actor, however, feels that nothing has changed for her after the nuptials.

She also admitted that the reason they got married was that they could party. The Pavitra Rishta star shared that she did not look at the post-marriage too phase seriously or one with responsibilities, but that it was all about happiness for her.

Ankita Lokhande says she got married to party and spend all money

Ankita Lokhande, in an interview with Hindustan Times, was asked what had changed for her after her marriage. The actor replied that nothing had changed since she was friends with her Jain for a very long time.

Sharing that they were 'all chilled out' about it, she highlighted that she was blessed to have a husband who had supported her over the years. The 37-year-old said that she was an 'easy person' in terms of work, but Jain pushed her towards work.

Ankita Lokhande was then asked why she decided to get married when nothing would change for her. She then replied that they tied the knot so that they could party. She added that they partied hard for three days, and that they wanted to spend that money.

She reiterated that nothing had changed her, and asked what changes were expected for someone after their marriage. The actor stated that it was a matter of perspective, as people tended to take it all too seriously.

Lokhande shared that it was not about responsibility, but happiness for her. She stated that they were happy and that was all that mattered.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain tie the knot

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in Mumbai on December 14. The latter is an entrepreneur and had proposed to the TV star in 2019. They used to make headlines with their fun-filled pictures, dance videos, and romantic posts, since then.

They did so again with the numerous ceremonies they held around their marriage.

On the professional front, Lokhande will soon be seen in the second season of the rebooted Pavitra Rishta series from January 28.

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)