Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have made their small screen debut together as a couple on the reality show Smart Jodi. Star Plus' reality show Smart Jodi has created a massive buzz among audiences, as the concept is very different and will witness real-life celebrity couples put their compatibility to the test in an interesting way. The concept of the show revolves around 10 celebrity couples competing with each other for the ultimate title. From, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, many famous couples are a part of the show.

Recently, in an episode of the show, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the tough phase of her life and how Vicky stood by her side and supported her throughout.

Ankita Lokhande opens up about the 'worst phase' of her life

The show, Smart Jodi kicked off recently. In a chat with host Maniesh Paul, Ankita opened up about her relationship with Vicky Jain. She said that the two knew each other since 2013, but were not friends at that point. She then said that when she was going through the worst phase of her life she called Vicky and then it started from there. She further revealed that they dated for three years and that was the time when they understood each other very well. Adding to which Ankita said-

“This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there through out.”

After this Maniesh played a clip where Vicky recalled the time which was a tough test for their relationship. Hinting towards Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Vicky said-

“Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden”

Talking about how much they suffered during that phase, Ankita further added-

"When I wouldn’t answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot”

In the end, both the couple say that those times taught them no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together. The couple proved that by becoming the strongest pillars of support for each other. Ankita also said that nobody could have loved her the way Vicky does.

For the unversed, the duo, officially tied the knot on December 14 last year after dating for a couple of years in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

