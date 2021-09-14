Ankita Lokhande Says 'Pavitra Rishta' Title Track Reminds Her Of SSR; 'I Get Goosebumps'

Actor Ankita Lokhande is currently gearing up for the new season of the hit daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became household names with their performance in its first season. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lokhande talked about Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and how she misses Rajput while shooting. She said that the title track of the show often reminds her of SSR.

Ankita Lokhande on Pavitra Rishta 2.0

During her conversation with the outlet, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the recreation of 2009's hit ZeeTV show. She also answered questions related to the original lead actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor said 'more than missing, Sushant was like 'Manav' for her. She said when she used to read the script, there used to be one of Archana's lines and one of Manav's (now played by Shaheer Sheikh) and that she 'could hear Sushant.'

Lokhande explained that she knows his voice, his tone, and the way of talking. Thus, while script reading, she would 'feel that.' The actor continued when a person is acting, they don't understand, because while filming for her Manav was Shaheer Sheikh. She added that the title track of the show often 'reminds her of SSR.'

The Ek Villain actor says when she hears the title track, she gets that 'feeling of SSR as Manav.' Lokhande revealed that the first time she met SSR was during the shoot of the title song. She recalled her first meeting and remembered how Singh had said, "Hi, I am Sushant Singh Rajput." She revealed that she gets 'goosebumps' even today when she hears that song.

Speaking further, Lokhande added when she and Shaheer used to perform, they used to see their characters in each other. She said that Shaheer saw Archana in her and not Ankita, likewise, she saw Manav in him. The actor also shared that she has lived the life with Manav for six and half years and that love for her character, Archana in Manav's eyes was 'very intense.'

She explained the 'purity was much needed when one performs, so she has tried to give her best.' Even when she used to act in front of her co-actor, Shaheer, she used to show her emotions so much that Shaheer could also express Manav well. She described it as 'a very good journey' throughout.

Image: Instagram/ Pavitra_rishta_world/ Ankitalokhande