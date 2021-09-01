Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh 'would've Been Really Happy' About 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Actor Ankita Lokhande is currently gearing up for her upcoming show, Pavitra Rishta 2. The TV show is renewed for a new season after its successful run on Zee TV for over six years. Recently, at a trailer launch of Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita talked about how the daily soap is very close to her heart and how Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed the lead character, Manav in the first season, would have felt about the show's come back.

Ankita Lokhande opens up on how Sushant Singh Rajput would have felt on Pavitra Rishta 2

At the trailer launch of Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande said that the daily soap is very close to her heart. She called it her 'first born,' and stated that she is overwhelmed at the moment. She added, "It’s been 12 years of the show but Archana has been inside me till now. I created the character, the show and I think I was always attached to it. For me, and also its fans, Archana-Manav is an emotion."

The actor also answered the Indian Express's question on how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have felt about Pavitra Rishta 2. She said that Rajput would have been 'really happy' as he appreciated good work and always encouraged Ankita. She recalled the last day of the show's first season, Pavitra Rishta shoot when she called him on the set as he had quit the show long back. She revealed that the actor made an 'effort to come and meet the team.'

Lokhande added that Rajput loved the show and that it is 'known fact that Pavitra Rishta made both of them.' She concluded that the Dil Bechara star was with them and he would have been 'really happy.'

Ankita and Sushant worked together in Pavitra Rishta and soon after fell in love. Earlier, several fans speculated that the duo was already married, however in 2016, the couple separated and continued to wish the best for each other.

Ankita further shared that just listening to the show's title track makes her remember the times she had spent with the MS Dhoni star. She said that she goes back in time when they used to shoot together. She recalled one scene where she needed 'certain emotions,' and as soon as she heard the tune, she was 'in that zone.' The actor added that she tried to 'recreate certain sequences of Manav-Archana' that many of their fans loved. She believes that the viewers will enjoy the show and the chemistry once again.

During her conversation, Ankita also praised the new male lead, Shaheer Sheikh, who will play Manav. She said that he is a very good human being and that is why they connect so well. He has that innocence and genuineness that’s even clearly visible in his eyes, which is required in Manav. She thinks Shaheer has Manav's simplicity, and that no one could have done this part better. "I really wanted him to be in the show." The new season will stream digitally on Zee5 from September 15. Helmed by Nandita Mehta, the web show will have eight-parts.

IMAGE: PAVITRA RISHTA LOVERS/ ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM