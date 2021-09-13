Ankita Lokhande Sees Positive Side In Netizens Trending 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2'

Seven years after the conclusion of Pavitra Rishta, the story of Archana and Manav is all set to return. While Ankita Lokhande returns as the popular TV character, it is Shaheer Sheikh who steps into the shoes of her former co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of the sequel of the TV show has now gone down well with a section of SSR's fans, who believe that he was irreplaceable.

Though the netizens trended hashtags like 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2' and more, Ankita Lokhande stated that she did not feel hurt by the fans' opinions. She shared that such comments came out of their love for the Chhichhore star.

Ankita Lokhande on 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2' trend

When asked about the 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta' trend, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita stated that the trend was coming from the 'genuine fans' of Sushant. She added that they were people who had been 'fighting' for Sushant strongly, referring to the 'justice' movement over his mysterious death. The actor also stated that she did not feel bad about them wanting her show to flop, and called it their 'thought process' and love for Sushant.

She also said that she only wished him to 'keep him alive' in any way. The Manikarnika star shared that she was not trying to gain any publicity by taking his name and even if she was sharing his videos, it was an attempt to give fans 'what Sushant was.' Stating that fans did not have any memories of Sushant like she did , she shared that she was only trying to make them happy, since she had those memories with SSR.

Ankita added that she was not aware of the reason why people were trolling her. She said that though people were free to write whatever they wanted to on social media, they should still keep in mind what the other person could be going through. She urged people to not bash other people, and that they should refrain from commenting on her posts if they did not like them.

Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late is releasing on Zee 5 on September 5.