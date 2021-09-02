Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer's 'Pavitra Rishta 2' Trailer Wins Celebs Over But Netizens Divided

The show that made late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankit Lokhande overnight stars, Pavitra Rishta, is all set for a comeback. After creating buzz about it with the pictures from the shoot, the serial's trailer and its release date were announced. While Ankita reprises her character, it is Shaheer Sheikh who steps into the shoes of SSR and the trailer left netizens giving out mixed reviews.

Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh's Pavitra Rishta 2 leaves the Internet divided

The trailer of Pavitra Rishta won praises from many celebrities in the TV industry. One of them was a member of the Pavitra Rishta team and a close friend of both Sushant and Ankita, Mahesh Shetty. Jay Bhanushali, Rithwik Dhanjani, and Arti Singh gave their thumbs up too.

However, a section of netizens felt the show would not be the same without Sushant Singh Rajput. While a few wrote that the first season was better, some stated that no one could take the place of the Chhichhore star.

Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer showcased Ankita and Shaheer's characters Manav and Archana's relationship till their wedding day after which they part ways over a 'lie' by the latter's family. The series will trace the manner in which their love story blossoms later.

Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh on taking up Pavitra Rishta 2

Ankita shared that Archana was a turning point for her and that she could not turn down a role that had given her immense love.

Expressing her excitement to see the audience reactions, she said, "Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archuu all over again." Shaheer, who is among the most popular TV actors, stated that though tough, it was the 'most earnest' and rare character he had played. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke actor said, "It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that Manav' is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity. Now, I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences."

The show will stream on Zee 5 from September 15.