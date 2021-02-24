Ankita Lokhande Shares A Message For People With A 'pure Heart

Ankita Lokhande takes every opportunity to post pictures on social media, along with subtle messages for her fans in the caption. She has done that on previous occasions as well, and her new post is the latest example of that. In her latest post on Instagram, the actor has shared a couple of her pictures along with a candid message for her followers. While her pictures are not quite glamorous in nature, they have managed to invoke pleased reactions from the fans nevertheless.

Ankita Lokhande's message for people with "pure heart"

Ankita Lokhande tends to send subtle messages in the caption of her posts, which are understood and received well by her fans as well. Her new post shares one such message from her side, as she penned a simple note that says, “If you really got a pure heart, You gonna win in the end. Remember that....”. Along with the message, she shared a couple of pictures that show her in simple yet pleasant look. Sporting a traditional dress, the actor posed for the camera with a smile. Her followers took no time in sending their compliments to her pictures in the comments.

She also credited the professionals who are responsible for her styling, outfit and photography in these pictures. While many of her previously shared pictures are from her photo shoots with stylish themes, the one in this picture matched with her simple yet pleasant look in these photos.

Image courtesy: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram comments

Ankita Lokhande has had a long career as a television actor and has been picking up roles in films as well. She appeared in a couple of popular films in consecutive years, i.e., Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 and Baaghi 3 the following year. On television, she had first gained popularity for her role in the show Pavitra Rishta, alongside the late actor and former partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Some of her other acting performances can be seen in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Ankita has also appeared in a few reality TV shows.

