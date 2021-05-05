Ankita Lokhande Shares A Sunkissed Picture, Fan Compares Her Look To Kangana Ranaut

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares updates from her personal as well as professional life. She recently took to her official IG handle and shared a few stunning pictures from an outdoor photoshoot that she was a part of. Here is everything you need to know about her latest pictures and how netizens reacted to them.

Ankita Lokhande's photos

The Manikarnika star, Ankita Lokhande, took to Instagram recently and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Ankita looked stunning in a long olive green dress and wore a pair of beige heels to complete the look. She tied her hair in a top knot and accessorized the look with black sunglasses. Her caption read, "Sunkissed ðŸŒž." The actor shared three pictures in a row from the same photoshoot, which was held outdoors.

Fan reactions on Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post

Ankita Lokhande has a following of 3.2 million followers on the social networking site and her latest picture garnered close to 55k likes within a couple of hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons and called her stunning. While one of her followers wrote, "Always been shining ðŸ˜", another one stated, "absolutely beautiful", what stood out is a fan comparing her with her co-star and lead of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut. Even though the majority of the comments comprised of praises for the Manikarnika star, there were a few comments that demanded justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as well. One of her followers compared Ankita's look to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as well in the comments.

The actor has been spreading COVID-19 vaccination awareness through her social media by uploading stories about vaccination information. The 36-year-old actor recently shared stunning pictures from another photoshoot as well, where she could be seen wearing a floor-length, high-slit gown with glam makeup. She captioned the post writing 'Your best days are still out in front of you'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 in 2020. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The actor made her film debut with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama titled Manikarnika in 2019. Her popular television shows include Pavitra Rishta, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Thhi Naayka, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Image: Ankita Lokhande Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.