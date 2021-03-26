Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Quote After Being Trolled: 'I Almost Said Something...'

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Thursday night and shared a cryptic note. She has been a target for trolls after her recent statements about late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput did not go down well with a bunch of netizens. In her note, Ankita wrote, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t." In an interview, the actor mentioned that she gave up on many things for Sushant and that she also got offers from several films, which she had declined.

Ankita: 'I almost said something'

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita remarked that she was offered a dream debut in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year but she prioritised her relationship over her career. While many came out in support of Lokhande, several others trolled her for her revelations. "Ankita Lokhande, whatever little bit of attention you were getting from the last 9 months was due to Sushant. from 2016 you both were apart you had 4 years to make your career. 2020 when Sushant left this world you were already engaged to the one you chose," read a tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika actor had mentioned that Sushant had inspired her and helped her professionally. "He was such an inspiration. For so many people, he inspired them. For me as well. He taught me acting, he was such a talented actor," she had said.

Recently, Ankita shared an adorable picture with Vicky Jain and wrote, "We can only learn to LOVE by LOVING". On Propose Day 2021, Ankita Lokhande dolled up at home and danced to the tunes of a romantic song for her beau. She dropped a video in which she danced to the beats of Manwa Laage, sung by Arijit Singh. Lokhande penned the lyrics of the song and wrote, "Happy Propose Day, Vicky Jain." She often keeps sharing pictures with him on social media. In the first week of December, the two had also jetted off to a snowy location.

(Promo source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram)