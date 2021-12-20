Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her 1st B'day Celebration With Vicky Jain Post Marriage

Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her 37th birthday, which also marked the actor's first one after getting married to her longtime beau Vicky Jain. Ankita's Instagram is filled with glimpses from her wedding festivities and adding to the trail of posts are the duo's adorable stills, which speak volumes about their bond. Along with the post, the Pavitra Rishta actor quipped that she had a 'very special' birthday this time around and thanked everyone who has been showering their blessings on the newlyweds.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14. The wedding ceremonies were attended by many popular faces from the television industry as well as Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with the bride in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Ankita Lokhande shares glimpses of birthday celebrations with Vicky Jain

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 20, Ankita shared myriad stills of the couple posing adorably for the camera. While she is clad in a gorgeous green printed saree, Vicky can be seen donning an emerald green shirt, matching with Ankita's outfit. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us." Take a look.

Vicky Jain quickly responded to her post with a red heart emoticon, while other TV celebrities like Nandish Sandhu, Kishwer M Rai and Daljiet Kaur also poured in love-filled emoticons.

On Ankita's 37th birthday yesterday, Vicky Jain uploaded a heartwarming picture of the duo, referring to Ankita as "Mrs Jain". Sharing a still of the couple posing against the backdrop of a sunset, he wrote," Happy b'day Mrs Jain" along with a heart emoticon. Ankita responded in a similar way by commenting, "Thanks so much Mr Jain."

On the work front, Ankita is seen alongside Shaheer Sheikh in the second leg of Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita reprises her role as Archana, Shaheer is seen helming the role of Manav, which was earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has also been a part of shows like Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LOKHANDEANKITA)