Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Post-wedding Festivities With Husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in Mumbai on December 14. The latter is an entrepreneur and had proposed to the TV star in 2019. The Manikarnika fame Ankita Lokhande is enjoying her post-marriage life and this can be proved as the actor was seen performing 'post-wedding' ritual with her husband.

Ankita Lokhande has already been wooing her fans with her wedding pictures, in which she looked adorable. Recently, the Pavitra Rishta actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photographs in which she could be seen donning a red saree with golden borders. The traditional jewellery with the attire was a cherry on the top. In the caption, Ankita wrote, "New bonds and new learning’s ❤️". The pictures are from the rituals being performed by the family at the temple. The couple, Ankita and Vicky, is seen sitting around a 'havan'.

Fans pour love as Ankita drops a series of pictures

Soon after Ankita uploaded the pictures on social media, fans poured immense love to it, which can be proved by the comments section. A fan wrote, "I really like the perfect blend of Maharashtra culture and Jain Culture together. Its actually a true taste of Indian culture❤️", another one commented, "Very nice of you ❤️😍 ur all steps keeping us inspired 🙌". Some comments by the netizens included, "Jai jinendra and welcome to Jainism 🙏", "Happy married life anku ❤️❤️❤️❤️", "May God bless these new bondings ❤️", and many even dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

A glimpse at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's love story

Vicky and Ankita are right now the most talked about couple of the town as both have never been shy of showcasing their love. Where Vicky has openly expressed his love for Ankita, she has also been vocal about her feelings for her husband. Recently, Vicky Jain celebrated her wife's 37th birthday after their marriage. The actor had a gala time with her close friends and family, glimpses from which were uploaded by her via Instagram. Vicky also uploaded a heartwarming picture of the duo, terming Ankita as "Mrs Jain".

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita