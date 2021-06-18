Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Still From 'Pavitra Rishta' Along With A Cryptic Message

The sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, shook the film industry and his fans. Earlier, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account to mourn the death of her ex-boyfriend on his first death anniversary. Now, days later the Pavitra Rishta actor took to her Instagram story to share a snap from the time when she played the role of Archana in the series. After the post, she also shared a cryptic message about letting out her feelings. Have a look.

Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic message and picture from Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande shared a still from her show Pavitra Rishta. In the still, she can be seen dressed in Marathi attire while looking away from the camera. She has a sad look on her face and she is sitting down. This story was followed by a reshared content from a page that talked about letting out one's feelings. The quote reads, "She's letting out her feelings. The scary thing is not being able to do that. When your feelings build up and harden and die inside, then you're in big trouble." Take a look at it.

(Image Courtesy: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story)

The actor shared multiple videos on the late actor's death anniversary. In one video, which dates back to 2011, the pair could be seen adorably dancing together, while another video showed them performing Ganpati aarti together. Ankita also shared a 4-minute long video that featured her pictures with Sushant. Her caption for one of the videos read, "14th June This is who he was !!! Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey See you again till we meet again Phir milenge chalte chalte". Another video was captioned, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011". In this video, the couple can be seen wearing black attire while dancing to a song. Have a look.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput went on to date each other while they were paired up in the series Pavitra Rishta. The series aired from 2009-2014 and featured the couple in the lead roles.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.