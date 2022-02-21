Ankita Lokhande Shares Video Of Pre-wedding Festivities With Vicky Jain; 'Dancing For You'

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing several glimpses from the royal pre-wedding festivities that took place before she tied the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14. The actor shared a creative video montage of some of the best memories from her dance with Jain at the celebration and fans poured in love for the happy couple. The short clip included a number of special moments that the couple shared in the presence of their families and close friends.

The Pavitra Rishta star was seen stealing the show in a shimmery white lehenga as she grooved with Vicky Jain. She played the hit number Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars in the background as she included individual glimpses of herself and Jain dancing as well. She captioned the post, "Dancing for you and with you forever !!!" and fans and followers poured in love for the duo.

Watch the video here-

This is not the first time Lokhande has shared a glimpse from the couple's pre-wedding festivities in which they can be seen having the time of their life as they danced on stage. She had earlier shared some memorable stills from the performance as well and called herself a 'Dabang Dulhan' in the caption of the post. She was seen looking her best for the occasion and also donned a pair of sunglasses, that took the style-quotient up a notch.

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actor headed to her social media account to express her love to her husband. This marked the duo's very first Valentine's Day as a married couple and Lokhande shared some dreamy pictures of the duo twinning in white. She wrote, "I AM ABSOLUTELY, DEFINITELY, POSITIVELY, UNQUESTIONABLY, BEYOND ANY DOUBT, IN LOVE WITH YOU."

The actor became a popular household name with her role in the much-loved serial 'Pavitra Rishta', whose success prompted the release of the web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show received heaps of love and Ankita was seen taking on the lead role as Archana alongside Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Manav.

