Ankita Lokhande Showers Love On Her Niece And Nephew On Their 2-months Birthday

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her niece and nephew. In the first picture, Ankita Lokhande was seen flashing a wide smile looking at her nephew while her niece was seen gazing at something in distance. In the second picture, she was seen smiling while looking into the camera. She shared the picture to celebrate the occasion of the twins’ 2-months birthday.

In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande is spotted wearing a plain white blouse with balloon sleeves. She paired her top with grey trousers. Not to miss, Ankita Lokhande’s two-ponytail hairstyle that made her look even more gorgeous. Ankita Lokhande shared the picture with the caption, “Dear Abeer and Abeera ðŸ‘¼ðŸ»happy 2months my cutipiesâ¤ï¸. @iamvarshajain @jainvick @abhishek_amaze #twins #brotherandsister #nephewandniece”. Fans in huge number praised Ankita Lokhande’s photos. Her friends Mrunal Thakur and Karanvir Bohra also showered love for the pictures with emoticons. Take a look at Ankita Lokhade’s pictures.

Ankita Lokhande's pink saree look

On August 29, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share pictures of her in pink saree. The actor’s saree was complimented with a golden border print. She completed her look with soft makeup look with kohl and pink lip colour. Not to miss the bindi that enhanced her look. Ankita Lokhande posted the pictures with a caption that spoke about women being strong. She wrote, “Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai

Per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste. Handle kar leti hai ðŸ˜Š." (Girls cry on small things but when there are big problems in life, they conquer everything with a smile)

On the work front

Ankita became a major recognition with her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. In the show, her chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was widely praised by fans. Recently, the show Pavitra Rishta started airing again on Zee TV. After starring in various other TV shows she made her debut in Bollywood with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Lokhande played the character of Jhalkaribai in the movie. She was also featured in the film Baaghi 3 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor.

