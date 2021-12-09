Ankita Lokhande Sings 'Happy Birthday' On Wheelchair For Her 'Chotti Si Jaan'; Watch

Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande is currently gearing up for her wedding with her longtime beau Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky reportedly have their wedding scheduled for December 14, 2021. While Ankita has been busy with her wedding preparations for the past few days, she recently injured her foot. However, the actor still has wedding spirits high as she was seen singing happy birthday for her baby sister Ashita Sahu while being seated in her wheelchair.

Apart from preparing for her wedding with her beau Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande is also celebrating the 22nd birthday of her little sister Ashita Sahu. While Ankita is using a wheelchair for her movements, she was yet seen very happy while singing happy birthday for her sister. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita recently reshared a video of her singing while being seated in the chair. The actor wore a purple-coloured sleeveless dress and left her hair open. At one point, she was also seen lifting her injured foot up while enjoying singing.

Ankita Lokhande wishes her 'Chotii si jaan' a happy birthday

Ankita Lokhande showered her little sister Ashita with love on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a photo with her sister Ashita, and wrote, "Happy birthday my sweetheart @ashitasahu_. god bless u forever." In the picture, both the sisters donned ethnic ensembles and smiled while posing before the camera. Ankita also shared a photo from Ashita Sahu's birthday celebration, in which she was seen eating a piece of cake from Ashita's hand. Sharing the picture, the TV star wrote, "Happy birthday meri chotii si jaan."

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had some of their pre-wedding festivities about a week ago. The actor recently shared a few glimpses of the pre-wedding ceremony via social media. The clip that Ankita shared began with Ankita getting ready for the rituals. She was seen sharing smiles with her entire family. Ankita wore a green and pink-coloured saree with matching jewellery, while her beau Vicky Jain donned a cream-coloured kurta pyjama. Sharing the video, Ankita simply penned "Togetherness" in the caption. Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding ceremony here.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita