While the fans couldn't get over the mesmerising glimpses of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding saga, her birthday post created a buzz on social media. It was depicted how she celebrated her birthday with her friends and family and passed out after getting exhausted by partying all night long.

Ankita Lokhande's birthday bash

The newly-wed Ankita Lokhande recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos to her Instagram stories in which she depicted how she celebrated her birthday with her husband and their loved ones at midnight. In the videos, she can be seen wearing a shimmering black dress standing in front of a decked up table consisting of flowers, fairy lights with a couple of yummy cakes. Later in the video, as everyone wishes the actor a happy birthday, she smashes the cake with a surprised expression on her face. Numerous fans shared photos and videos of Ankita Lokhande's birthday bash on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday. Take a look-

While sharing photos and videos of her birthday party, she also reshared a video of herself in which one of the party members captured her taking a nap in between the party and captioned it as 'Thakeli Dulhan'. Have a look-

The duo's grand wedding ceremony consisted of many prominent stars from the TV industry, including Amruta Khanvilkar who took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of the couple. She also expressed her happiness on seeing them together and revealed how she has known Ankita for 17 years. On the other hand, she also penned a beautiful note for Vicky Jain while referring to him as God sent and Abnkita's guardian angel.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

The actor is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta 2 streaming on ZEE5. She has also essayed a pivotal role of Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as well as Ruchi Nandan in Baaghi 3. She became a massive sensation among the fans for her role in Pavitra Rishta and won various awards and accolades for her stellar performance in the show.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita