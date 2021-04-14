Ankita Lokhande, Sonalee Kulkarni & Other Marathi Actors Celebrate Gudi Padwa At Home

Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated by Maharashtrians all over the world. It marks the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. This festival is generally celebrated by preparing sweets and wishing everyone a prosperous new year ahead. Amid the rising cases in Maharashtra and the lockdown that followed, several celebrities celebrated Gudi Padwa at home with their beloved ones. From Ankita Lokhande to Rahul Vaidya, here are some celebrities who celebrated Gudi Padwa at home this year.

Marathi celebrities who celebrated Gudi Padwa at home

Sonalee Kulkarni

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni celebrated Gudi Padwa at home, this year. She shared a picture of her new year's celebration on Instagram and wrote the caption, "à¤˜à¤°à¤šà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¤¾...ðŸ˜‡ à¤—à¥à¤¢à¥€ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¤¾ ðŸ˜‡"(sic). She looked gorgeous in a bright blue saree and completed her outfit by keeping a simple hairstyle and wearing a few gold ornaments.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar also celebrated Gudi Padwa at home this year. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, several rallies are held across the state and celebrities too, take part in it, to ring in the festival. Amruta Khanvilkar was seen celebrating the festival by performing a pooja, in her home and taking blessings from the 'gudi', she put up by the window. Amruta chose a bright red saree and a matching blue blouse to complete her traditional look.

Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande also celebrated the Marathi New Year with her family this year. She shared a video of her performing pooja, decked up in a traditional outfit. Ankita Lokhande chose a pink and gold traditional saree and paired it with gold accessories like bangles and necklaces. She also chose a traditional nosepin to complete her outfit, which complimented her whole look.

Rahul Vaidya

Actor Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also celebrated Gudi Padwa together this year, like every year. The couple was seen making preparations for the festival in their beautiful traditional outfits. Rahul Vaidya chose a beige coloured traditional kurta and pyjama while Disha went for an emerald green saree with a red border. Rahul was also seen teaching Disha how to wish people Happy New Year in Marathi.

Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar also celebrated Gudi Padwa at home this year. He shared a video of himself, praying in front of the 'Gudi' while his daughter looked on adoringly. He wished his fans and followers on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, on social media and also shared that he will be making a special announcement soon.

