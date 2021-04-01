Ankita Lokhande Stuns In All-black Outfit; Quotes 'I Am Who I Needed This Whole Time'

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures in an all-black short dress. She posed for the camera in a poised manner and left her natural curls to bounce. Sharing the same, Lokhande wrote, "I am who I needed this whole time". She remarked that she's focusing on "herself". The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor gave a shout-out to her baby brother, Aditya Sahu, and credited him for her lovely snaps. As soon as Ankita Lokhande's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "More power to you, girl."

Ankita: 'I am who I needed this whole time'

Earlier, Ankita became a target for trolls after her statements about late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput did not go down well with a bunch of netizens. She had mentioned in her interview that she gave up on many things for Sushant and that she also got offers from several films, which she had declined. After this, many took to Twitter to opine their views about Ankita's revelations. After a few days, the actor shared a cryptic note on Instagram which read, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t." Sana Makbul backed Lokhande and wrote, "You don’t talk, let the karma do the talking."

Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actor celebrated Holi with beau Vicky Jain with utmost grandeur. She shared a couple of pics and videos and gave a peek into her home party. She danced to the tunes of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while smearing colours on Vicky's face. She mentioned that it was time to dance, laugh, eat and then sleep. Ankita had earlier also expressed her love for Jain on the occasion of Propose Day. Apart from this, the duo's pictures from their vacation at a hilly destination in the first week of December went viral in no time. On the work front, she was last seen in the movie, Baaghi 3.

(Promo source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram)