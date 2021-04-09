Ankita Lokhande Takes Trip Down Memory Lane As She Misses Her 'Pavitra Rishta' Character

On April 8, 2021, television actor, Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself on her IG story. The picture is a throwback from her Zee TV’s daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. In the picture, she can be seen donning a saree and sleeping on a marble bench. Sharing the picture, the actor said that she is missing her character, Archana.

Ankit Lokhande misses Archana from Pavitra Rishta

In the throwback photo, the actor can be seen wearing a yellow and red-bordered cotton saree. She went for minimal makeup and her hair is tied in a bun. She accessorised herself with a few pieces of bangles. One can also see she wore a bindi to complete her character’s look. As for the caption, she wrote, “I miss u Archu” with a red heart. The picture of Ankita Lokhande's character she shared was posted by a fan who captioned it as, “Unseen pic of Archana. Looking so sweet archu” with a string of emoticons.

Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta played the lead role of Manav’s wife. Manav was played by the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The hit daily soap aired from 2009 to 2014 and now is digitally available on Zee5.

Recently, Ankita dropped a series of pictures donning minion printed night suit. In the pictures, she can be seen flashing her bright smile while looking in her bathroom mirror and posing for the camera. Several pictures are captured in full length. Her hair is styled straight, and she has tied them with a matching minion’s rubber band. The actor can be seen flaunting her no make-up look. She has captioned the post as, “Flaunt your simplicity” with a smiling face emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped positive comments and complimented her beauty. A fan commented, “Sheer beauty!!” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “I only wish God's powerful presence in your life every time I see you..such a fantastic human being you are”. A netizen commented, “Ma'am ur just a beautiful and pretty soul”.

Promo Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.