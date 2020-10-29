Ankita Lokhande Thanks Poonam For 'being By Her Side', Sends Love To Sister Shwetangi

On Thursday morning, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos in which she was seen posing with Poonam and her little munchkin. Ankita thanked Poonam for always being by her side and wrote, 'I just want you to know that I love you to the moon and back' in the caption followed by a heart emoticon. More so, she then went on to send some love to her sister- Shwetangi Khutal and penned, 'and #sammysosa I love u too'. She donned a pretty white balloon-sleeve top and teamed it with a pair of denim.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to drop comments on it. A fan wrote, 'Ankita mam you're looking so cute and adorable here'. Another user went on to call Ankita Lokhande's sister and her as 'positive souls', whereas many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Ankita's photos. Commenting on Ankita and the little one's video, a user wrote, 'cute with another cutie'.

Ankita pens note for Poonam, sends love to her sister

Earlier, Ankita shared a series of her happy pictures and expressed that 'people should not live their lives impressing others'. Ankita wrote, 'In the end, People will judge you anyway. So don’t live your life impressing others, live your life impressing yourself'. Ankita often pens down interesting captions on her posts. Fans quickly agreed to her thoughts and replied to her in the comments section.

On the work front, Ankita became a household name after she was roped in for the show- Pavitra Rishta. She was last seen in the action-thriller titled Baaghi 3, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The film released on March 6, which was a few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country.

A few days later, the makers of the movie decided to premiere the movie on Disney+Hotstar. Baaghi 3 opened to great numbers at the box-office and garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Apart from this, Ankita also appeared in a 2019 movie titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside a power-packed cast of Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.

