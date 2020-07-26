Ankita Lokhande's 'One Last Time' To Nia's 'Mini Me', Here's Top Instagram Posts Of Week

Television celebrities on Instagram have created quite a storm this week. Among them are Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and others who made headlines with their posts on their respective social media handles. Here's a look at the top Instagram posts of TV celebs this week.

Ankita Lokhande

Ahead of Dil Bechara's release, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and penned a note. On sharing Dil Bechara's poster, Lokhande wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time." She also paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his one month death anniversary by lighting a lamp. Meanwhile, as netizens joined the movement started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, to seek justice for Sushant, Ankita also lent her support.

Nia Sharma

On July 22, Nia Sharma shared a before and after picture of herself on Instagram. As seen in the collage, baby Nia's picture is on the left, whereas, the Naagin 4 actor's recent photo is on the right. Both the photos see Sharma donning a pink tee along with a pair of denim. Nia Sharma asked, "Who dressed better? Me or Mini Me". Fans wrote that they loved mini Nia's photo, whereas a bunch of people said, "Both."

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who has shared many posts with late actor Sushant, posted a throwback video with Rajput ahead of his film Dil Bechara's release. Arjun shared a video from IIFA Awards 2017 in which Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen planting kisses on his cheeks. The two stars shared a warm hug and the song Tera Yaar Hoon Mein from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety played in the background. Actors Riddhima Pandit, Krishna Mukherjee, Karan Wahi and other TV celebs dropped comments on the post.

Hina Khan

On July 21, Hina Khan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Pooja Banerjee. In the clip, Hina Khan is seen giving a massage to Pooja and the latter enjoys it thoroughly. Hina Khan sarcastically also clarifies that it is just a massage and nothing else. On sharing the video, Khan asked Pooja to not kill her for this.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared a video that sees her performing pilates at the gym with her trainer. On sharing her workout video, she wrote, "Ask me what I miss the most in the Lockdown - Cannot Describe my Love for PILATES" (sic). As soon as Surbhi shared the post, Hina khan, who keeps sharing her pilates workout videos very often dropped a comment. Hina said, "Hehhehehehe now I can relate to it. I can imagine how will I feel if I don’t get to do it" (sic).

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been receiving a great response from the audience. Rupali shared a picture with on her on-screen husband and son, Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras Kalnawat and expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response on the show. She also requested the fans to be consistent with their love. Rupali wrote, "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL YOUR LOVE. SHAH FAMILY IS GRATEFUL, KEEP THE LOVE COMING. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO ALL THE MOTHERS FOR WATCHING IT AND ALL THE CHILDREN FOR LOVING IT. KEEP WATCHING “ANUPAMAA” FROM MONDAY TO SATURDAY AT 10 PM" (sic).

