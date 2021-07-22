Ankita Lokhande Unveils Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Motion Poster, Celebs Congratulate | WATCH

One of Zee TV's top rated shows Pavitra Rishta was loved by the audience when it aired back in 2010. Fans are now rejoicing as the show is returning, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0. This show will have several actors reprising their roles from the first season. The show will bring back bittersweet memories for several fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. They are excited to witness what the makers have in store for the storyline in the season.

Ankita Lokhande unveils Pavitra Rishta 2.0 motion poster

The makers and cast of the upcoming drama have been teasing the audience with tidbits from the upcoming drama. The lead actor of the show Ankita Lokhande recently revealed her look in the show. On July 22, Lokhande took to her social media handle to release the motion poster of the family drama that is set to release soon. In the video shared by Ankita, Pavitra Rishta was written inside a heart made of leaves. Hinting at the theme of the show, the poster read 'It's never too late'.

Netizens' reaction to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 poster

Fans could not contain their excitement after the poster of the forthcoming drama was released. The show holds sentimental a value for numerous fans following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajut in June last year, who played the lead role of Manav in the show. His fans commented that the show was a tribute to him. Several actors including Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit and Prarthana Behere congratulated Ankita for the show's commencement.

More on Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, Pavitra Rishta premiered in June 2009 on Zee TV. When the show ended in October 2014, fans had a difficult time bidding adieu to the family drama and its homely characters. ZEE5 is all set to revive the show and stream the second season. Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will reprise their roles as Archana and Savita Deshmukh respectively.

There has been an addition in the show's cast too. Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon actor Shaheer Sheikh has replaced Sushant Singh Rajput to play the lead role of Manav. In the first look of their characters shared online, Ankita and Shaheer sported the simple looks of their characters. This post was shared on July 12 where the caption read, 'Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana in #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate'.

