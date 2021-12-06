Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Call On Maha Guv At Raj Bhavan; Invite Him To Their Wedding

The buzz is high over the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the past few days. However, they are not the only couple from Bolllywood to be tying the knot this month. Ankita Lokhande is also getting married to her long-time beau Vicky Jain in December.

The couple has not yet shared many details about the nuptials, but their loved-up posts from the pre-wedding ceremony, on Instagram have been a talking point. Amid the buzz surrounding the wedding, the couple met the Governor of Mahrashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The duo expressed their gratitude on meeting him and invited the leader to their wedding.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Ankita and Vicky posted pictures from their visit to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, December 5. The couple twinned, as the Manikarnika actor donned a white saree, while her soon-to-be husband wore a white shirt and black trousers.

The duo also posed together with the leader. They expressed their gratitude to the Governor for taking out time for them despite his busy schedule.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to tie the knot in December

Ankita and Vicky announced three days ago that they were indeed tying the knot. They posted a snap from the pre-wedding rituals where they were dressed in traditional attires after performing the religious rituals.

They are following the hashtag 'An Vi ki Kahaani' hashtag, which translates to the romantic love story of the two.

The couple has been in a relationship for around three years now. It was in May 2019, that they had announced that they were engaged. She had then posted of the businessman going down on his knee to propose to the Pavitra Rishta actor.

Actor Shraddha Arya had recently shared a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invite. In the royal invite in blue, the venue was mentioned, The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. However, the date visible was only December and the date could have been edited out.

On the professional front, Ankita featured in the revamped version of her breakthrough show Pavitra Rishta earlier this year.

